A man was left with facial injuries after being mugged in an alleyway in Camborne last month.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the robbery on Saturday, June 17, which took place just after 4.30pm in Gurney's Lane, Camborne.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was followed into an alleyway from the direction of The Square by offender/s who punched the victim several times, causing facial injuries.

He was then knocked to the ground and kicked before the offender or offenders made off with his wallet and personal items.

DC Joanne Sodergren said: “We are particularly keen to speak to a group of young people who walked through the Square immediately after the incident and may have vital information that could assist with our investigation.

“This was a disgusting attack and we will not tolerate such incidents in our force area.”

Anyone who witnessed the attack, or who was in and around the area at the time should contact DC Joanne Sodergren on via 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference CR/048250/17.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org