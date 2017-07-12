Cornish performing arts promotion scheme Carn to Cove has been named as the UK's most supportive touring scheme at the inaugural Ticketsource Rural Touring Awards.

The scheme, which supports performances across the county, was announced as the winner at the National Rural Touring Forum’s annual conference in Nottingham, after being selected by an industry panel comprising of Guardian journalist Lyn Gardner, writer and researcher Francois Matarasso, Ed Collier of independent producing studio China Plate and Beccy Speight, chief executive of The Woodland Trust.

Carn to Cove, based in Redruth, was recognised with the Most Supportive Touring Scheme award, and project director Tim Smithies picked up the award on the night.

He said: "It was great to be nominated and shortlisted with two other fantastic schemes from Shropshire and the north east. We’re really chuffed to have won and big thanks to everyone who has supported us to be able to pick up this award."

In 2015/16 over 332,000 people attended shows supported by NRTF member schemes and since the first figures were released in 2006/07 audience numbers have increased by 26 per cent, reflecting a huge increase in the amount of work that is reaching and being enjoyed by rural audiences.

Judge Ed Collier said: "Rural touring performance in the UK is absolutely thriving. The shortlist of artists, promoters, venues and schemes revealed some amazing work happening up and down the country. It was an extremely difficult set of decisions to come to and we hope that the recognition these awards offer to the people who make it all happen will help to continue strengthening the sector."