Members from Camborne Bowling Club have enjoyed a recent flurry of success, and are hosting a table top sale to celebrate.

The men's and women's teams were successful at west Cornwall and county levels, and three junior members were recently chosen for the Bowls Cornwall junior boys and girls teams.

The table top sale will be held at the clubhouse this Saturday, from 10am to 3pm, and all proceeds will go to Macmillan nursing, the clubs chosen charity for 2017.