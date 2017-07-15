A week-long knife amnesty is beginning on Monday when unwanted kitchen knives, swords and banned “zombie knives” can be left at police stations without a person needing to fear prosecution.

Camborne Police Station is the drop-off point in west Cornwall, with St Austell in mid Cornwall and Bodmin in north Cornwall also containing collection bins.

The amnesty is part of Operation Sceptre, a Home Office instigated week of action aimed at detecting knife-related crime and increasing intelligence, as well as officers working with the public and providing reassurance.

Chief Superintendent David Thorne, based in Plymouth, said: “This amnesty is for any kind of knife or bladed item that could be used as a weapon. If you possess a knife that has no legitimate use in your home, hobby or profession, please use this opportunity to get rid of it, otherwise it is potentially dangerous to you and others.

“There is no reason for anyone to carry a knife in public. Someone carrying a knife is much more likely to get stabbed themselves as situations which involve weapons can quickly get out of control.”

In Devon, metal detecting wands will also be used by police in bars and nightclubs.