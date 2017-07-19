The family of a bullied teen found hanged in school toilets stormed out of her inquest after hearing no-one had looked for her despite being missing for 90 minutes.

Dagmara Przybysz, 16, was discovered dead inside a cubicle in May last year after failing to go to a lesson.

The teen arrived in Redruth from Poland nine years ago and was described as having a very bright future as a photographer.

But her inquest heard she confided in friends and family that she had been targeted by a cruel gang of girls because of her nationality.

She told them he had been called a "stupid Pole" and told she didn't "belong here."

Tempers flared on the second day of her inquest as her family heard that teachers at Pool Academy in Redruth did not launch a search for her even though she was reported absent in class.

One teacher who did go into the toilet where Dagmara died said she was searching for another girl and called off the hunt when she heard she had been found.

After hearing the fresh evidence Dagmara's father Jedrzej and uncle Tomasz stormed out of the inquest in anger. They didn't return for half an hour.

Shortly before they left, Dagmara's mother Ewelina vented their frustrations and claimed they had only heard about the second missing child for the first time at the inquest.

As other family members left the room, Ewelina remained asking why nobody had been looking for her daughter.

She also claimed that a police officer had previously told her that Marie Exelby, a temporary pastoral manager, was looking for her, even though she has denied it.

Marie was seen on CCTV footage wandering the corridor during the time Dagmara was missing from class and in the toilets.

But she denies going into the class Dagmara should have been in saying she was unaware of the situation until much later.

She did confirm that whilst looking for another pupil, she entered the maths block toilets where Dagmara was at 12.56pm.

The inquest had earlier been told that Dagmara entered this set of toilets at 12.14pm and was found at 13:50pm.

Marie said she "opened the door and put her head in" and asked if anybody was there before leaving when she heard no response.

She reiterated she was not looking for Dagmara and came out of the toilet after receiving a radio call that the other child was found.

Marie told the coroner she was unaware Dagmara was missing at this time.

Staff co-ordinator at the school Paula Hosking also told the coroner about the moment she discovered Dagmara's body.

She said that when first told Dagmara was in the toilets she asked students to hold the door open, and after not receiving a response, called for other staff members to assist.

She said: "It was about 1.45pm and I was in the staff office in the maths corridor and there was a knock on the door and I saw two blonde girls, around 11 or 12, in front of me.

"One said 'Miss, someone is in the toilet and has been for ages, we think it's Dagmara.'"

Paula described asking numerous times if anybody was there and after receiving no response called for other members of staff and was joined by assistant principal Lisette Neesham and Pete Ryder.

She eventually went into a neighbouring cubicle, looked over and that's when she discovered Dagmara.

Despite paramedics requesting that CPR be carried out, the decision was taken not to as staff members believed her already to be dead.

The inquest continues.

If you have been affected by suicide, or any other issue, and are in distress or need some support, the Samaritans are available 24 hours a day on 116 123 or at samaritans.org/how-we-can-help-you.