The coroner considering the death of a Redruth teenager found hanged at school has returned an open verdict, although the parents have asked why nothing was done about alleged bullying of their daughter.

Police investigating the death of Dagmara Przybysz, 16, in a locked cubicle at Pool Academy in Redruth said several youngsters interviewed at the school had said Dagmara confided to them she had been targeted because she was Polish, but the information was not specific enough to warrant further police action.

The inquest had previously heard that Dagmara had said she was often referred to as a "stupid Pole" and told a classmate she didn't "belong here."

After she died a recent Facebook message to her boyfriend Lewis Simpson was recovered from her iPad, which read: "Not the best day at school. People saying this and that about me and that I am from Poland. I don't even know their names."

Detective Sergeant Steve Panter said: "The earliest record of any concerns mentioned was when Dagmara made a comment on ask.fm two years previously when she talks about racism.

"There was no reference of that being reported anywhere.

"Of all the children we saw two discussed Dagmara telling them that she had been bullied. We asked them for details but they could not give any further context."

DS Panter said none of the incidents were serious enough to be looked at as a criminal matter.

He added: "We have evidence that Dagmara spoke of incidents of bullying and was made to feel unhappy but in a very non-specific way to have any real understanding of how significant these were in Dagmara's decision on the 17th."

Detective Constable Craig Daddow said CCTV footage showed Dagmara entering the toilets alone at 12.14pm on May 17 last year, and "there was no sign of distress."

He said: "None of the students who used the toilets said they saw Dagmara but some said a bag was visible under the toilet door."

Teachers at the school told the coroner Dagmara never raised any issue of racism or bullying with with them - but her parents say staff failed to act when she told them that she had "problems" in a meeting with pastoral staff the day before she died.

The family also questioned why no-one looked for her when she failed to show up for a science lesson.

Her mother Ewelina said: "She said to someone about bullying. Why did nobody do anything? She talked about problems - why was nothing done?"

Assistant principal Lisette Neesham said: "There were no records of racism. It would be deemed a very serious incident.

"She made references to that she had been bullied in the past but she did not use the word bullying in the chat she had with the pastoral team.

"Dagmara said it was not an issue anymore."

Coroner Dr Emma Carlyon recorded an open verdict as she said there was not enough evidence to prove Dagmara had intended to take her own life.

She said: "Although it was a self-inflicted death... there was no other evidence of intention or risk factor.

"I am not clear of her intention at the time. Although she was clearly upset in the previous two days she was reported fine at school. "

She said Dagmara was looking forward to starting at college and what her future held.

She added: "She was clearly enjoying her relationship with Lewis and making plans for her school ball.

"I am therefore not sure if Dagmara died from a deliberate act and am not able to reach a cause of death as suicide."

The coroner said she did consider using her powers to write to the school about issues raised around reporting absenteeism and first aid, but she she was"reassured" that appropriate measures had been put in place.

A spokesman for Pool Academy said the governors and staff "continue to extend their deepest sympathies and condolences to Dagmara's family and friends."

They continued: "Dagmara was a hardworking student who was passionate about photography and fashion. She was a beautiful young lady who was popular with her peers. She was looking forward to the prom and was planning to study photography at Truro College."

They added: "We accept the conclusions of the coroner and will act on her recommendations.

"The academy’s already strong attendance and safeguarding procedures have been further strengthened since the tragic incident last year."

Dagmara's family said they wanted to digest the verdict and speak with their lawyers before making any comment.

If you have been affected by suicide, bullying, or any other issue, and are in distress or need some support, the Samaritans are available 24 hours a day on 116 123 or at samaritans.org/how-we-can-help-you.