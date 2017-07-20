Police are appealing to the public to report sightings of 70-year-old Ken Smith from Hayle who has been missing since yesterday (Wednesday).

Ken was last seen at about 12.50pm in the area of Loggans Road. He is 5ft 10ins tall with grey hair, glasses and has a hearing aid. He was wearing light coloured shorts, dark purple t-shirt with the words ‘World’s Best Grandad’ on it and black sandals.

If you have seen Ken since last night, or know of his current whereabouts, call 999 quoting log number 0484 for the 19th of July.