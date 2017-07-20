Students at Camborne Science and International Academy (CSIA) recently enjoyed a jam-packed day of unique activities as part of PSHE Day.

Held three times a year at CSIA, students across all year groups took part in activities aimed preparing them for living in the wider world, including a mock election, first aid, water safety, and nutrition.

Su Gellatly, director of key stage four, said: “Year seven students looked at why people should become involved in politics before running their own mock election.

“They formed their own governments and held debates on the big issues that their parties focussed on. In our current climate, this was very topical and it was fantastic to see our year sevens so passionate about their views.”

Students in year eight took part in an experiment which inflated lamb’s lungs to look at how lung capacity can be impacted by smoking.

“I’ve never seen anything like it before. Seeing the damaged lungs really showed how bad it is to smoke,” said student Kerris Bowden.

Year nine students focussed on controversial issues including substance abuse, female genital mutilation, personal safety and health and wellbeing.

Mrs Gellatly said: “Our year nines also had a highly informative session on water safety with the RNLI.

“This was supported by Lifeguard Harry Brooksbank who’s currently in our sixth form and who recently represented England in the surf lifesaving championship.”

Caitlin Collick in year nine added: “I really enjoyed the RNLI workshop because I tried on their lifesaving gear with a helmet, lifejacket and equipment - it was so heavy. I also learnt how to stay safe in the water and on the coast.”

Year ten students explored personal safety, water safety, e-safety, extremism, diversity, discrimination as well as workshops with Brook Advisory, and sixth form students worked on their university applications.

“A particularly important session was with our year eights who undertook first aid and CPR training with Jay Fox of St John Ambulance who is one of our year 11 students and winner of Young Cadet of the Year. He’s a real inspiration for the school community and engaged students from the very beginning.”

Mrs Gellatly added: “It’s all about students learning about their personal, social and health education to bring the wider world to our school to give them real life, hands-on experience.

“It was a really diverse day with lots of enthusiasm from our students.”

Ian Kenworthy, the principal at CSIA, added: “Our PSHE Day is incredibly important in supporting our young people to further their knowledge, skills and attributes needed to manage their lives, now and in the future. We thank everyone involved for making the event such a valuable experience for our students.”