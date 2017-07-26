A team of damage restoration experts from Redruth-based Richfords Fire and Flood came 12th out of 170 in the recent London Triathlon and hope to have raised £1,000 for Help for Heroes in the process.

Andy Brixton, Rob Waters and Jonny Wakefield completed the gruelling course which started with a 1.5km swim across the River Thames. They then cycled 40km before running 10km to the finish line.

Ex Royal Marine Rob said: "Having been in the forces myself, this event is very close to my heart and was a massive personal challenge. Also, Richfords has always had a link to the forces by recruiting former personnel to work in projects such as last week’s flash-flooding at Coverack.

"We currently have ex-RAF, Marines and army people working across our depots. So, we thought it would be a great thing that we could do as a team to help injured servicemen and women. We trained incredibly hard for this tough event and so we are thrilled that we did so well.”

The trio are still waiting for the last of the sponsorship money to come in, but Richfords Fire and Flood has pledged to match any money raised by the team.