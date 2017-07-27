A female security guard has been stabbed in the leg in the car park of a Redruth store, police have said.

Officers are investigating the incident at a Morrison’s store on Agar Road, which occurred at approximately 1pm on Friday, July 14.

A police spokesperson said the female security guard was approached by a woman and two men in the car park.

They said: "The woman stabbed the security guard in the leg with a sharp implement."

The suspect is described as in her 20s, white, approximately 5ft 2ins tall, of a slight build, with shoulder length curly blonde hair and was wearing a blue tracksuit top and jeans.

The woman and men ran off in the direction of the nearby estate.

If anyone witnessed or has any information regarding this incident they should contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or on 101 quoting Crime Ref CR/59489/17.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.