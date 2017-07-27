Members of the Camborne Redruth and District Lions Club have once again been collecting at Morrisons in Pool for Children’s Hospice South West's Little Harbour appeal.

The Lions were offering a free raffle ticket to enter into a draw, with a chance to win one of the two food hampers, a box of chocolates or a bottle of wine, and with donations to the appeal readily accepted.

The draw was made by Alice Merrett, the new community fundraiser for the Children’s Hospice South West, assisted by Lion president Paul Bray. The first prize was won by Michaela Mitchell of Illogan, with second and third prizes going to David Pascoe of Broad Lane and S.Rowley of Roseland Park in Tehidy, while Mrs Craigo of Park Bottom took the fourth prize.

Over the course of three days the money donated enabled Mr Bray to present £600 to Ms Merrett.

He said the Lions' Free Raffle has always been a popular annual and worthwhile event with both the Lions and the shoppers at Morrisons. The Lions were most appreciative of the shoppers' generous donations and Morrisons for allowing them to collect each year for one of the Lions' Favourite charities, Little Harbour Children’s Hospice South West.