Burglars stole items of great sentimental value after breaking into a Redruth home while the elderly occupants were inside.

Police are investigating a burglary at a farmhouse in the Cambrose area of Redruth, which occurred between 11.30am and 12 noon on Thursday, July 20.

The unknown intruders entered the home and stole a number of items including a mint green handbag, several purses and a number of items of jewellery.

Wrist watches, brooches and a very old silver mother-of-pearl necklace were among the items taken.

DC Ryan Parker said: “None of the items taken were of any great value but the victim is very upset to have lost family jewellery which is of great sentimental value.

“Two men were seen acting suspiciously around the time of this offence. They were seen at Cambrose Touring Park and when challenged they fled the area in a silver Audi car with a partial registration of HG02.

If anyone witnessed or has any information regarding this incident they should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference CR/059998/17, alternatively information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.