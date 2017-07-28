Supporters of Cornwall Hospice Care have helped raise £25,185 by buying and selling tickets for the annual Super Summer Draw.

The money will go directly to funding the intensive care beds at the charity’s two adult hospices in St Austell and Hayle.

Charity supporters received a raffle book of 12 tickets with their bi-annual newsletter in April. On offer were a range of big money prizes, including £2,000 for the winner, £500 for the runner up, £250 for third place and ten more prizes of £25.

On draw day the tickets were collected together and the lottery team took the tombola to St Julia’s Hospice in Hayle for the winners to be selected by one of the patients, Shirley Downing. The 13 lucky tickets were chosen at random by Shirley.

Sarah Vincent, Cornwall Hospice Care’s lottery manager, thanked everyone who had taken part and explained that with the cost of 24 hours of care for one patient in one of the hospice’s intensive care beds being £603, the draw had funded a total of 42 bed days of care.

The first prize winner was Jan Welch, manager of the charity’s Liskeard shop. The other 12 winners were all from Cornwall and were sent their winning cheques automatically. Christine Mullan from St Day won the £500 prize and the £250 went to Kate Smith from St Austell.