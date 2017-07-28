'Mindless' people putting washing up powder in Camborne's town centre fountain have done more than £5,000 worth of damage and could cause the council to turn it off.

Camborne and Redruth Police said the "volume and nature" of detergent which was added to the fountain between Tuesday evening and Thursday morning had damaged the fountain mechanism, which would alone cost £5,000 before labour costs.

A force spokesperson said: "Unfortunately we have 'again' today had a report from Camborne Town Council in relation to mindless criminal damage being committed to the fountain in Commercial Square.

"Whilst it might seem like a harmless bit of fun to dump washing powder into the water and generate a bubble fountain it is feared that the pump and the treatment unit will have to be replaced due to the volume and nature of the detergent used on this occasion."

The force said because of the cost to the local council, and indirectly to the council tax payer, the option of turning off the water and filling the fountain with gravel is now being considered.

Police are appealing for witnesses, and have asked anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact them by calling 101.