Victoria Park in Redruth and Morrab Gardens in Penzance are two of four gardens in Cornwall to receive a Green Flag award this year.

Cornwall councillor Sue James, portfolio holder for environment and public protection, said: “Running a park that is well-used and valued by its community is about more than just cutting the grass. Effective management and the use of skilled staff, along with support of the local community, are key to creating fantastic public parks. The Green Flag Awards are public recognition of that.

“Access to good quality green space is vital if we are to tackle some of the challenges that we face, including the growing problem of obesity, the rise in mental health issues and the feelings of being disconnected from the communities in which we live. Research shows that having well-managed, accessible green space contributes to tackling many of these issues.”

It's the first time that Victoria Park in Redruth has been recognised with a Green Flag. Feedback from the independent judge included: “The enthusiasm of the staff and volunteers was very evident and they all take great pride in their park and their efforts should be applauded.”

Ian Thomas, Cornwall councillor for Redruth South and chairman of the Friends of Victoria Park, said: “The Green Flag Award is not just a national recognition of this wonderful green space, its flora and fauna, features and facilities, it pays tribute to all of the time and effort given to the park by our volunteers, Cornwall Council and Cormac.

"I am sure that I speak for everyone involved and the people of Redruth, when I say how immensely proud we and our town are.”