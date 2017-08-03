Jeremy Corbyn is set to appear at a rally in Pool next week as the Labour party seeks to maintain the momentum built up during this summer's general election.

Labour South West has invited Mr Corbyn down to Heartlands, after it significantly increased its vote share this year, and this summer the party is campaigning across the UK, taking its message seats it failed to win.

Mr Corbyn will be speaking at the rally on Thursday, August 10, where he will be joined by Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth and staff from the NHS, and there will also be a stall selling Labour merchandise.

Doors open at 1pm and the event will begin around 2pm. Tickets are free but registration is essential, via eventbrite.co.uk/e/nhs-rally-with-jeremy-corbyn-and-jon-ashworth-tickets-36713119930

Parking is available at the site on a first come, first served basis, and there is allocated disabled parking and disabled facilites on site.