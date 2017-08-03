The Coastline Homeless Service celebrated the thousands of hours its volunteers give to the service at a sizzling summer barbecue.

Volunteers have donated over 3,400 hours to the service over the past 12 months across a number of different roles including sorting donations, helping with admin, growing garden produce and mentoring clients.

Alan Lamberton, support worker at the homeless service, said: “The volunteers give an amazing amount of time and effort and the service wouldn’t be the same without them. Some of them are former clients who have successfully passed through the service themselves which means they have a special insight into what it’s like to be without a home of your own, and the emotional and physical difficulties that clients can face.”

The service also runs a scheme called the Partner Programme, which enables current clients of the service to volunteer their time in return for valuable work experience and training.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the service should visit coastlinehousing.co.uk.