Police in Camborne are searching for a driver who left the scene of a crash near the A30 on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Camborne, Pool and Redruth Police posted a picture of the car on Facebook after it hit a road sign at the exit from the dual carriageway near Treswithian.

Officers said on Sunday that the picture showed "one badly misjudged exit" which had occurred overnight, and wrote that the driver "decided to disappear prior to our attendance."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, email 101@dc.police.uk or pass information to Crimestoppers, quoting log 226 of 06/08/17.