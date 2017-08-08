The Camborne Redruth & District Lions held their 38th tide race on Portreath Beach where a £25 prize and perpetual shield were on offer for each of the winning teams in their category.

The weather behaved and the popularity of the Portreath annual tide race drew a spectator crowd in excess of 200 people who were entertained by the 29 teams, consisting of 142 people, building sand castles to beat the tide.

Digging started at 1pm and by 2pm the incoming tide had once more overcome the last remaining castle.

Winners of the children’s event were The ‘Pink Fluffy Unicorns from Illogan, teenage winners were the Green Army from Illogan, adult winners were once again ‘Team Jeffery’ from Portreath and a special mention for the local all ladies team ‘Beach Babes ’from Portreath who won their category and donated their prize money to the Lions Charity Account

Lion Vice President Viv Broadhurst, who presented the trophies and cheques to the winning teams, thanked all the teams for participating in the event. She then went on to thank the tide race sponsors, Watson Marlow (from Falmouth), The Bridge Inn, The Bassett Arms, The Portreath Arms Hotel, The Atlantic Cafe, The Waterfront inn, the HQ Surf Shop, the Beach Cafe and Merlin Cinemas Ltd and said that without them the tide race could not be run.

Beach Tide Race Raffle winners were: -Margaret Healiss, Ian Paler, Pat Truancy, Vince Sciascia, Ann Marie, Len Lickety, Lianna and Mrs Robinson

The raffle plus the entrance fees to the Tide Race raised £300 the Lions Charity Account.