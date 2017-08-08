Chartered Institute of Marketing staff and delegates at Cornwall College Business (CCB) are celebrating after achieving a 100 per cent pass rate, with over half of students achieving a pass rate of 67 per cent or above, which is higher than the international average.

The results in recent assessments have been formally recognised by a letter of commendation issued by the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), which said: “The awarding body at The Chartered Institute of Marketing has commended Cornwall College for the excellent standard of results achieved.”

Lead marketing consultant at CCB, Suzie Smith, said: “We are delighted with the consistent results achieved by our CIM delegates. As a tutor I make sure that all training is tailored to an individual delegate's own marketing experience.

“When delegate’s tackle their assessments, they are able to write in context ensuring their answers are relevant to their actual jobs. Delegates finish their studies with a true sense of having gained knowledge that can help in their jobs and a qualification that can super boost their careers”.

Being the only CIM accredited centre in Cornwall, CCB runs levels three, four and six CIM qualifications either as entire qualifications or as bitesize modules that are awards in their own right, enabling students to fit learning around other commitments.