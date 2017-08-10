More than 1,000 people turned out to Heartlands in Pool this afternoon to hear Jeremy Corbyn speak at a rally in support of the NHS.

The Labour leader, who had earlier visited the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro, shared a stage with shadow health scretary Jon Ashworth and former Falmouth MP Candy Atherton.

Between them, the trio decried Conservative health cuts and pledged more money and resources to the NHS under a future Labour government, while also taking aim at targets such as tuition fees and unemployment.

Mr Corbyn praised Cornwall as "the county that gave so much... Richard Trevithick and so many other great scientists and engineers came from here... so many skills come from here."

He said: "It needs a Labour government to recognise and value the importamnce of Cornwall and to invest in it for the future."

He also praised the NHS, saying it was about "the idea that each of us matter to each other, that we're here to care for each other and support each other."

And he criticised paid healthcare systems, such as the American model, where "if you get ill and can afford a doctor, good" whereas "for the rest there's nothing... merely an early death."

Mr Corbyn also had a gentle dig at Donald Trump, saying he didn;t want to fall out with him but adding: "It's much better to build bridges than build walls. And to bring about peace by discussion rather than threat."

Mr Ashworth criticised the Tory government for what he said was a project of "deliberate and systematic underinvestment" in the NHS, and the "biggest squeeze" on the service's finances in history.

He pledged £37 billion of extra investment in health services should Labour get into power, along with the reintroduction of training bursaries and the removal of the NHS pay cap.

And he said the fact the government could find £1 billion to prop itself up by dealing with the DUP, and billions more to cut inheritance tax and the top rate of income tax, it "can find money to give NHS staff a fair pay rise as well."

He added that underinvestment in the NHS was the result "not of the financial constraints of the economy but the dogmatic restraints of [Tory] austerity."

Ms Atherton told the crowds that at the next general election Cornwall would be sending "two, three, or maybe four" MPS to Westminster."

She said: "Tory MPs get on the train after the general election and are not seen until the next election," to which one person in the crowd shouted "good."