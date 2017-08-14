Cornwall College Camborne will be hosting another series of Saturday Skills Construction courses next month, which are perfect for anyone interested in enhancing their DIY knowledge, looking to enhance their existing skills or change their careers.

The range of courses are available in either a ten week programme or 30 week programme and include plumbing, furniture making, plastering, block work and carpentry. The ten week courses cost £250 although there is provision for European funding subject to availability and status.

Jon Ninnes, curriculum lead, construction west, Cornwall College, said: “These workshops are extremely popular with both novice and experienced students alike and are proving more popular than ever. Running these on a Saturday means that people already employed and who are looking to learn new skills to advance their careers can attend and those who simply want to improve their knowledge for DIY projects have the opportunity to join us in a dedicated environment.

"Over the past couple of years we have built a solid reputation for offering our students really engaging, practical and fun courses, delivered by experienced lecturers in our controlled environment."

On successful completion of a ten week course students will receive a college certificate and the 30 week courses give students a recognised level one qualification. All classes have limited places to ensure that students get plenty of one-to-one tuition, helping them get the most out of each course.

Jon added: “Our Saturday skills workshops offer a real opportunity to come and learn a new trade in a purpose built space, with amazing facilities and experienced lecturers from trade backgrounds. All our courses include all tools and materials. Just think, attending one of our ten week courses could save you thousands by not having to pay others to do your DIY projects."