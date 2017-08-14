Camborne’s first Shopping Week since the 1950s is hoping to attract visitors and local residents alike to the town when it takes place from August 21 to 27.

Organised by BID Camborne, the Shopping Week will combine exclusive special offers and a host of entertainment – including free family activities taking place on Commercial Square from 11am to 3pm on the Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

On Wednesday, August 23, there will be a celebration of inventor and steam pioneer Richard Trevithick when the Puffin Devil, a replica of his steaming invention, goes on display in Commercial Square from 11am to 3pm. On the Friday, there will be a local produce market and then, for the first time in Camborne’s history, a street food festival will take place on the Saturday, featuring Indian and Portuguese cuisine, slow cooked brisket, speciality drinks, vegan products and Thai style rolled ice cream. Ciderfest 6 will end the week with live music at Tyacks Hotel from 1pm until late on the Sunday.

Twenty local traders will be offering exclusive deals during the week with bargains including up to 50 per cent discount from the Wardrobe Clothing Company; 25 per cent off selected bikes and accessories at Aldridge Cycles on Cross Street; and one free wash and blow dry each day – on a first come, first served basis - at Hi-Lights Hair Salon.

Sharron Lipscombe-Manley, chair of BID Camborne and owner of local café and takeaway Delight 2 Bite, said: “There is a real sense of excitement in the town as we approach Camborne Shopping Week. The idea is based on an annual celebration which used to take place here and we’re hoping to replicate that same sense of community and fun for local people and visitors alike. We’re very proud of the transformation that is happening in Camborne and this is the perfect opportunity to see and experience all that our hard-working traders have to offer.”

For more information on Camborne Shopping Week’s activities and special offers visit cambornecando.co.uk.