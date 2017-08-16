Redruth Town Band is getting ready to take the trip to Devon on Saturday, September 2, to take part in Exmouth’s annual Brass Band Festival which will see bands compete in an entertainment contest in the pavilion.

The band was lucky enough to receive some support and sponsorship earlier this season from Day Lewis Pharmacy which resulted in a revamped, modern style uniform for the band with new embroidered shirts, red waistcoats and fleece/waterproof jackets for each member.

Band members are proud of their recent achievement at Bugle Brass Band Contest back in June and are now looking forward to the next exciting challenge. The band is going from strength to strength and members have been rehearsing hard at the band room in preparation for the festival.

The musical director, Keith Anderson, has carefully chosen a contrasting repertoire for the festival with some interesting and entertaining twists for all to enjoy. Members of the public are invited to attend two open rehearsals to hear the band play the pieces selected for the entertainment contest and to come and watch and cheer members on in Exmouth.

The band will be at the Penventon Hotel in Redruth on Wednesday, August 30, from 7.30pm and then again at St Andrew's Church, also in Redruth the next evening from 7pm.