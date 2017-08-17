Years of study were rewarded today when students at the sixth form academy at Camborne Science and International Academy received their A-level results after a summer of anticipation.

The school is once again celebrating with a 100 per cent pass rate across twenty three courses, with 75 per cent of grades being A*-B grades or equivalent and students studying mathematics achieving 93 per cent A*-B. Students studying A-levels in science subjects achieved 65 per cent A*-B. In the vocational subjects, the average grade achieved was a distinction*.

Among those with the most to celebrate were students Peter Newing who is going to Exeter University to read mathematics after gaining A*, A*, A* in mathematics, further mathematics and physics, and Ryan Williams who gained A*, A*, A in mathematics, physics and further mathematics and has secured a place at Bath University to read aerospace engineering.

Gwyneth Lawrence received AAA grades in English, psychology and drama and will be going to Queen Mary University to study drama. She said: “It feels amazing. The proof is in the results - amazing teachers.”

Ian Kenworthy, principal at CSIA, said he was delighted with the 2017 results which reflected the “inspirational teaching” which occurs at the sixth form academy every day.

He said: “Students and staff deserve the highest praise and recognition for these results - I am incredibly proud of our students’ ambitions and aspirations to achieve great things. These magnificent results are testament to their unwavering commitment, applying themselves to become the best they can possibly be.”

CSIA is delighted with many outstanding individual A-level results including Joel Bosley who is going to Cardiff University to read media and communication studies after gaining AAA in media, photography and art. He said: “Very happy and really looking forward to university.”

Another impressive set of results were achieved by Annie Clemo who is going to Bath University to read chemistry with industrial placement, and achieved AAB in chemistry, biology and mathematics. She said: “I’m really happy. The sixth form academy have been very supportive, thank you for getting me through my A Levels. I’m now looking forward studying at Bath University."

Anna Roberts received AAB grades in English, psychology and media and will be going to Cardiff University to study media, journalism and culture. She said: “I’m happy and excited for the future. Thank you for the support and the results.”

Abigail Wills who achieved an A in economics and Bs in mathematics and chemistry will be reading chemistry with industrial experience at Cardiff University. She said: “I’m really very happy. I can now go to Cardiff University to study chemistry. The staff here are fully supportive, and thank you to Mrs Belshaw for helping me through my exams. I’m so happy.”

Nearly a third of sixth form students have gained places at the prestigious Russell Group Universities.

Other high achievers with excellent A-level grades include: Connor Francis with A*BB in mathematics, further mathematics and computing and will be studying mathematics at Plymouth University; Jack Lord gained ABB in geography, product design and PE and will be taking up a creative apprenticeship at Pendennis Ship Yard; and Beth Jenkin gained ABB in chemistry, biology and Spanish and will be reading biological sciences at Plymouth University.

The sixth form academy saw fantastic student success in the vocational subjects, including Jamie Masters with distinction* in IT, A in design technology and B in mathematics who will be reading Architecture at Cardiff University. Ellie Hocking gained an A in applied science and two distinction* grades in health and social care to secure her chosen path in adult nursing at Southampton University. Georgia Doe gained three distinction* grades and will read adult nursing at Cardiff University.