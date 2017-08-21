Camborne Library will temporarily close for several weeks to allow an extensive repair and refurbishment programme to be completed.

Ownership of the building will be transferred to Camborne Town Council and the badly needed improvement works will allow the library to be used for greater community benefit. A temporary library will be available at the council offices at Dolcoath while the building is closed.

The library service will return to its home as soon as the works are completed and the town council will be moving its offices there next year. Camborne Library will be one of the first in the county to be transferred to a town council as part of Cornwall Council’s devolution programme, which is helping councils and communities take over local ownership, management and control of services.

Camborne Library, on The Cross, will close to the public at 5pm on Friday, August 25, and a smaller library will re-open in the reception at Dolcoath on Wednesday, August 30, at 9am. The closure will allow the building works, which have been commissioned by the town council, to be completed as safely and quickly as possible and the library is scheduled to reopen next February.

When the library reopens it will be run and managed by Camborne Town Council and will continue to offer the key areas essential to a modern library including reading for pleasure, information, learning, digital resources and support and engaging with community partners.

Meanwhile, to ensure that even the most dedicated bookworm has enough to read while the library is closed, customers will be able to borrow up to 24 items from Camborne Library from August 30 until the library re-opens. Books borrowed until September 30 will also have an extended loan period.

The temporary library, based in the Dolcoath council offices, will also be in operation during the closure to enable library customers to continue to request, return and collect books. Library opening hours at Dolcoath will be Monday to Friday from 9am until 5pm, but there will be no weekend opening. Library users will need to bring their library card with them in order to loan any items.

There’s also the chance to reserve items for free and collect them at Dolcoath or other libraries, including Redruth or Hayle, using the online reservation system. Additionally library users can download eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines to use on their tablets, smartphones and computers.

Val Dalley, Camborne mayor, said: "I am really excited that the town council will be taking over the running of the library service and ownership of the library building. This is really good for Camborne. With the town council offices moving to the same premises it will provide an integrated service in the town centre which can only benefit the whole community."

Julie Zessimedes, head of library and information services, added: “This is a really exciting project and has been an opportunity for Cornwall Council and Camborne Town Council to work together to deliver a great library service in the town. The refurbishment of the library will mean that the building will be a thriving community hub for library customers and new visitors alike.”