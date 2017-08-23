Detectives from Camborne are appealing for information after a man was assaulted and robbed by a large group of men in Redruth in the early hours of Saturday, August 12.

The incident happened between 3am and 3.30am in the lane leading to the Zone nightclub, and saw a 21-year-old man assaulted and his gold necklace, worth around £1,000, stolen.

The victim had a bottle thrown at his car and was then assaulted when he got out of his vehicle. He suffered bruising and swelling to his face. His alleged assailants also damaged his car.

The main suspect is described as a white man, aged in his mid 20s, with a bald or shaven head, of slim build and between 5”10-6ft tall. He was wearing a white jacket with an Adidas logo on the front. One of the other men in the group was wearing a brown jacket and the other was large build with a beard.

Police are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who saw the assault. Contact the police by calling 101 or emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting reference number CR/067603/17. Alternatively you can give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.