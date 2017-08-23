A police sergeant from Camborne is to receive a Chief Constable’s award after being nominated by a colleague.

Sergeant Steve Chapman has won the Chief Constable’s Leadership Award having been described as "absolutely outstanding in his role" by his colleague PC Sarah Trewern.

She said: “He has not been in Camborne that long however I feel he has made a noticeable positive impact to his section bringing good team spirit, encouragement and developing positive working relationships. It is good to know that there is a sergeant that is there that you can rely on that will offer support and assistance when needed.

“Sergeant Chapman is always willing to assist with any question/problem he is given and nothing is too much trouble. He takes time to offer support and encouragement to his section. It is noticeable that he also takes the time to praise his section when he feels they deserve it.

"He has taken the time to email me to thank me as he stated ‘your hard work has not gone unnoticed’ and that he had advised the inspector of this. This made me really happy and the fact he bothered to do this had a massive impact on my morale.”

Sergeant Chapman’s former inspector, Rob Mooney said: “He was one of my team at Bodmin and I was sorry to lose him. I found him to be very proactive and diligent in his duties and, as the comments say, a very approachable, personable supervisor that always found time for people not only on his team but who ever needed help in the sector. I think Steven is worthy of this recognition.”

The award ceremony will be held later this year.