The Man Engine, the UK’s largest mechanical puppet built to celebrate Cornish mining heritage, will roar back into life after walking away with a National Lottery Award.

Comedian David Baddiel was at King Edward Mine in Camborne to tell the team who brought the giant 10m high tin miner to life that they had been voted the UK’s Best Arts Project in the annual search for the UK’s favourite lottery-funded good causes.

The project won with 7,974 public votes, winning a £5,000 cash prize, an iconic National Lottery Awards trophy and an appearance on a special BBC One Show on September 27.

Last summer The Man Engine, a giant mechanical miner, the height of two and a half double decker buses, steamed from the Tamar to the tip of Cornwall to celebrate the tenth anniversary, or Tinth, of the Cornish Mining World Heritage Site.

At the end of the two-week creative extravaganza, the Man Engine’s creator Will Coleman pledged to take the colossal puppet around the world.

The Man Engine tour brought Cornish towns to a near standstill, with almost a third of the local population coming out to greet him, and the project helped people share memories of those who worked and died in Cornish mines.

The team have been out campaigning for public votes this summer, revisiting the sites of last year’s tour, and next spring the Man Engine will say goodbye to Cornwall to tour south Wales and the north of England.

Mr Baddiel said: “The Man Engine is extraordinary. As well as being a mechanical wonder which people have flocked to see, it’s become a symbol of Cornwall’s pride and heritage.

“They fully deserve this award - National Lottery players should be very proud to have helped fund The Man Engine.”

Will Coleman, director of Golden Tree Productions, the team behind the Man Engine, added: “We are delighted to have won a National Lottery Award and to be recognised in this way by the public, not just in Cornwall but throughout the UK. I’d like to thank everyone who voted for us and everyone who plays the National Lottery for enabling us to awaken the Man Engine and share him with so many.

“National Lottery funding will also help us wake The Man Engine next Spring and share him with mining communities in England and Wales, so watch this space for more news.”

The Man Engine will feature in a special BBC One show on Wednesday, September 27, which will profile the seven winners of this year's National Lottery Awards.