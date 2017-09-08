Four ladies' darts teams took part in the darts marathon organised and judged by the Camborne Redruth and District Lions Club recently.

The teams competed at different venues, to get the highest score over a set period of time, and to raise sponsorship money for the Lions' selected charities, ahead of a prize presentation evening.

The Lions held an evening to announce the overall winners at the British Rail Staff Club, when club president Paul Bray presented the ladies from Carharrack Social Club with a Lions’ Perpetual Shield, a dart board, medals and a certificate for raising the highest sponsorship with a total of £750.

The team from the Collins Arms were the winners of the highest score, with 23,583 points, and they were also presented with a Lions’ Perpetual Shield, a dart board, medals and a certificate.

Jo Brown from the Collins Arms had the highest three dart score with a 180 and also won the coveted Clarissa Coules salver with the highest individual aggregate score of 4,683

Lions appreciation certificates were also presented to the British Rail B and the Red Lion teams.

An extra £60 was donated on the evening by the ladies' darts team from the Countryman who although unable to take part in the darts marathon raised the money by holding a raffle.

Lion president Paul thanked the Redruth Ladies' Darts secretary, Jeanette Perry for all the help that she had provided and also the continuing efforts of the Redruth Ladies' Darts League for raising such a fabulous sum of money, once again, for such a deserving charity.

He also presented a cheque for £1,560 to Dr Jennifer Doble, one of the trustees of the charity Penhaligon’s Friends, who also thanked all concerned.