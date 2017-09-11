Residents of Camborne, Pool, Illogan and Redruth (CPIR) can have their say on community action, education and the arts at a meeting next Wednesday.

The CPIR Community Network Panel will hold its September meeting on September 20, between 7pm and 9pm, at Pool Innovation Centre.

Items on the agenda include a community education project, hosted by the Kernow Education Arts Partnership (KEAP), and a community call to action to raise the profile of the local community and voluntary sector.

Representatives from KEAP will be attending the panel to talk about their Writers Block community education project which aims to help pupils write more creatively and effectively.

Also on the agenda is a presentation by Dr Matthew Whiteley and Richard Williams, asking residents how well they know their community. The call to action is an exciting new community challenge which aims to raise the profile of the local community and voluntary sector in the community network panel area.

Cornwall Councillor Ian Thomas, chair of the panel, said: “Once again, our meeting will provide an opportunity for the exchange of information on matters which affect our local communities. It is also an ideal opportunity for local residents and businesses, members and officers of the various parish, town and Cornwall Council and the media to engage with each other in a very transparent and sometimes lively way.”

The panel meets quarterly to discuss matters that affect the local community and to agree priorities that can be delivered by Cornwall Council and other agencies including the police and health services. Some of the areas that community networks focus on include anti-social behaviour, economic development, the environment, community planning, regeneration, conservation, community safety, transport and highway issues.

The panel comprises all fourteen Cornwall Councillors for the area and representatives from the ten parishes in the area - Camborne Pendarves, Camborne Roskear, Camborne Trelowarren, Camborne Treslothan, Camborne Treswithian, Carharrack, Gwennap and St Day, Four Lanes, Illogan, Lanner and Stithians, Mount Hawke and Portreath, Pool and Tehidy, Redruth Central, Redruth North and Redruth South.

More information about the community network panels and dates for future meetings can be found on the Cornwall Council website cornwall.gov.uk/communitynetworks