Pool Academy has a new principal following the promotion of former vice-principal Claire Meakin, who has taught at the school for more than eight years.

Miss Meakin has said she has a vision to help students reach their goals and be valued members of the community.

She said: “I am delighted to be leading this incredible academy and look forward to working with the community to strive for excellence for every individual student.

“We will be helping students to dream big and have the very highest expectations of themselves so they can be proud of their achievements in all areas.

“My vision is to see responsible, active citizens of the community and we will be creating many more opportunities for parents and the wider community to work alongside us on this and to celebrate students’ accomplishments.

“Students already have fantastic opportunities to work with employers, both locally and nationally, and we are very keen to develop this even further.

“I believe it’s through these close partnerships, that we make certain the advice and support we offer students remains current and relevant.

“Giving our students the right skills for whatever they plan for the future is at the heart of everything we do.

“Technology will inevitably play a big part in their working lives and we strive to ensure that when they leave us they are confident to tackle the challenges of this digital world.”

This vision is also supported by the school’s new chair of governors, Clive Bramley, and vice chair, Frank Baker.

Mr Bramley said: “We are delighted with the appointment of Claire Meakin as our principal. When students come into our academy they know that we will help them to achieve their potential. Claire's vision will enable them to explore the widest range of opportunities and with our support and guidance they will enjoy the success they all want and deserve.”

Pool Academy will be holding an open evening on September 28, from 5pm to 8pm.