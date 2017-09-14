Police officers are appealing for information relating to a spate of car crime which took place in Redruth overnight Wednesday/Thursday, September 6/7.

The first incident happen on Jubilee Drive, between 9pm on the Wednesday and 7am the next day, when a car parked in a resident’s car park was broken into. After an untidy search, cards from a wallet were removed.

The second incident happened on Tremore Road, between 10pm and 7am where an unknown man entered a car and damaged the driver's side door and stole cash, luggage, driving documents and clothing.

Another incident occurred around the same time on the same night when a car parked on Boscarn Road, was broken into and items take. A small amount of cash and a pair of binoculars were stolen. Damage was also caused to another vehicle which was parked on Bellevue, but no items were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting the master crime reference number CR/069816/17. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.