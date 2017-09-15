Residents and visitors have the chance to visit a new, free exhibition inspired by Cornwall’s new archive centre, Kresen Kernow, which is currently being built on the former Redruth Brewery site, and the historic documents that will be held there.

Cornwall Council’s archives and Cornish studies service is staging Creating Kresen Kernow, at the Cornish Studies Library in Alma Place, Redruth. The exhibition features a range of artwork by both professional and amateur local artists.

Items on display include a range of pen and ink drawings of the building site by Sue Lewington, as well as paintings, photographs and collage by other local artists. A range of pieces inspired by the service’s series of ArTchive workshops are also on display. These include imaginary maps, handmade books, and samplers inspired by 19th century posters.

Chloe Phillips, learning lead for the service, said: “We are delighted that Kresen Kernow has proved such a source of inspiration for Cornwall’s creatives. Traditionally archives are seen as only useful for historians, but this work proves that they can inspire so much more.

"It has been great to see the wide range of responses to our new building and our treasured archives, and we look forward to inspiring much more creative work in future.”

The exhibition run until Friday, October 6, during library open hours. For more information call 01209 216760 or visit cornwall.gov.uk/kresenkernowevents.