Police officers are investigating a spate of car crime in Redruth which happened overnight between Wednesday 6 September and Thursday 7 September 2017.

The first incident happen on Jubilee Drive, Redruth, between 9pm on Wednesday, September 6 and 7am on Thursday, September 7. A car parked in a resident’s car park was broken into. After an untidy search, cards from a wallet were removed. CR/076664/17.

The second incident happened on Tremore Road, Redruth, between 10pm on Wednesday, September 6 and 7am the following morning. An unknown man entered a car by damaging the driver side door and stolen cash, luggage, driving documents and clothing. CR/076579/17.

Another incident occurred around the same time on the same night whereby a car parked on Boscarn Road, Redruth, was broken into and items take. A small amount of cash and a pair of binoculars were stolen. CR/076708/17.

Car damage was caused to another vehicle which was parked on Bellevue, Redruth. No items taken but damage was caused to the car. CR/076616/17.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting the master crime reference number CR/069816/17.

Alternatively, the public can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.