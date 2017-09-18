A recent school trip saw Camborne students travel nearly 7,000 miles to take part in the acclaimed Singapore International Science Challenge (SISC).

“It was the most incredible trip, we did so much," said Stephanie Ormerod, head of economics and KS4 coordinator in maths at Camborne Science and International Academy. "Not only did the students get great experience working with others from all over the world for their science challenges, but they got to see and experience a lot of what Singapore has to offer.”

Martha Rail, Jenna Miller Moore and Cameron Heslop, in year 12, made the trip with two teachers to take part in the revered event and to experience some of what Singapore has to offer.

“It’s difficult to put into words how amazing it was,” said Martha. “If I had to choose a highlight it would be the man-made trees in Marina Bay - I’ve never seen anything so mind-blowing.”

The theme for this year’s SISC was Connecting Minds: Discovering New Frontiers, and saw students placed in teams with their peers from all around the globe to compete in various challenges.

“The standard of work going on in these challenges was incredibly high," added Miss Ormerod. "I was extremely proud to have one of our students on the winning team. All students were out of their comfort zone working with their international peers, but they all coped very well and told us they felt they had really grown throughout the process.”

Jenna said: “The activities were very challenging and covered research, build and design. At first it was quite nerve-wracking but we soon made friends and it felt really amazing when my team won."

In addition to the educational aspects of the trip, students were given time to explore Singapore and experience a variety of new adventures.

Highlights included climbing an observation tower, exploring China Town, Little India, Raffles as well as a night at the Kellang Theatre.

Principal at CSIA, Ian Kenworthy, added: “Our students made so many new friends and have thoroughly enjoyed their time in Singapore. International interaction and collaboration inspires our future generations, encourages our students to see things from different a perspective and supports a whole host of valuable life skills. Well done to everyone involved!”

Other international trips planned by CSIA this year include visits to Australia, Canada, Thailand, China and South Korea.