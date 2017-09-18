Arson is suspected following a lorry fire in Scorrier near Redruth in the early hours of Monday morning.

Firefighters in two fire engines from Tolvaddon Community Fire Station were called to the scene, along with police, just after midnight on September 18.

A Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "On arrival a lorry trailer was found to be well alight. Firefighters used four breathing apparatus sets and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

They added: "Arson is suspected."

Police have said enquires are underway, and anyone with information can contact officers on 101 quoting crime reference CR/080207/17.