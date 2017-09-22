Roger Mead, a Mitchell & Webber veteran, has retired after more than four decades of service for the South West firm.

Mr Mead, who began his career with the local oil supplier as a depot clerk in 1973, has locked the gates at the company’s depot in Scorrier, Redruth, for his very last time.

The 63-year-old has been instrumental in the company’s growth by working with the family-run business to extend its reputation and reach across Cornwall, Devon and Somerset. He worked at Mitchell & Webber for 44 years, most recently leading its warehouse in Scorrier as depot manager.

Mitchell & Webber’s director, Robert Weedon, said Mr Mead’s loyalty and dedication to the company was “unsurpassed” adding: “He will be remembered with enormous respect and affection.

“Over the years, Roger has been instrumental in allowing our family business to thrive. He was entirely dedicated - I remember once when he broke his leg whilst playing rugby at the weekend but he was still at his desk first thing on Monday morning.

“He always offered the uninterrupted and reliably warm service that Mitchell & Webber is known for and we wish him all the very best for retirement.”

Mr Mead’s retirement celebrations have already begun, with the life-long rugby fan and Bolingey Barbarians chairman attending an Exeter Chiefs game with colleagues where he was recognised for his impressive commitment to rugby in the South West. He also looks forward to attending an international fixture later in the year courtesy of Mitchell & Webber.