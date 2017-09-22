Members and supporters of the Tehidy Golf Club have raised £5,221.51 for the St Agnes RNLI Lifeboat.

The captain and lady captain, David Rider and Shirley Beer, nominated the St Agnes RNLI as this years captains' chosen charity and the money handed over was had been raised at various events held throughout the past year at the golf club.

A cheque for the amount raised was presented to Gerald Simmons, chairman of St Agnes RNLI, along with RNLI lifeguard supervisors, Martin Ward and Brendon McCann, at a social evening held earlier this month.

Mr Rider found himself in a challenging situation at Gwithian a couple of years ago, when he needed the services of the RNLI lifeguards. He got into difficulty in the sea and was rescued by a lifeguard on a jet ski. In recognition of his, and the lady captain's support of the RNLI and as a personal reminder to him, they were both presented with framed photographs of an RNLI jet ski in action, as a thank you from St Agnes RNLI.

Mr Simmons said: "We are extremely grateful to the captain and lady captain for choosing St Agnes RNLI as their chosen charity for 2017. The money will go towards saving lives at sea."