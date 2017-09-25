The team behind the success of The Man Engine will be honoured as the nation’s favourite arts project in this year’s National Lottery Awards which are to be screened on Wednesday, September 27.

The Cornish project will be joined by a star-studded audience including celebrities such as Martin Kemp, Tamzin Outhwaite and Kimberley Walsh, as they accept award from Doc Martin star Martin Clunes.

Millions of TV viewers will see the project recognised for its inspirational work using £140,000 of National Lottery funding to create and tour The Man Engine, and involve almost a third of the population in celebrating Cornwall’s industrial past.

Last year a giant mechanical miner, the height of two and a half double decker buses, steamed from the Tamar to the very tip of Cornwall to celebrate the Tinth (tenth) anniversary of the Cornish Mining World Heritage Site.

A short film featuring a visit from comedian David Baddiel will also be shown on the programme, The National Lottery Awards 2017, at 10.45pm on BBC One.

Man Engine creator Will Coleman, of Golden Tree Productions said: “We are delighted to win this award and would like to thank everyone w0opho voted for us. National Lottery funding was a critical part in the overall backing that enabled us to create a potent symbol of Cornwall’s pride and invaluable mining heritage, which people have rallied behind.

“Thank you everyone who turned out to participate last year and to everyone who voted this year. Thank you to everyone in Cornwall and beyond for your incredible support and commitment, and thank you National Lottery players for your help in funding this. The Man Engine will be back and touring the UK next year.”

The Man Engine beat off six other challengers in a public vote to win the Best Arts Project. It will receive a £5,000 cash prize to spend on the project as well as a coveted National Lottery Awards trophy.