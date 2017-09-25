Cakes of all shapes, sizes and flavours were on offer at Pool Academy to help raise cash for charity.

The administration team at the school had been baking up a treat after taking part in the MacMillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning. The academy supports the event each year to help raise much-needed cash for the charity. This year the coffee morning was led by Steph York, PA to the leadership team, and has raised more than £160 so far.

Lemon drizzle cake, crispie cakes, apricot flapjacks, Victoria sponges, cookies and more were on offer

throughout the day. Staff were also invited to take part in a competition to guess the height of a tower cake.

Gemma Toy, of the accounts department, said: “The cakes were all very yummy and the lemon drizzle was

fantastic. It is great that the school is able to support the charity by joining in with the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.”

Mrs York added: “We like to take part in the Macmillan Cancer Support’s World Biggest Coffee Morning event

every year. We are still counting up how much money we have raised throughout the day but I know that everyone has enjoyed the cake.”

School principal, Claire Meakin, said: “It was lovely to see the admin team work together to help raise money for such an important charity. There were so many tasty looking cakes to choose from. Macmillan Cancer Support charity offers vital support and we hope the money we have raised will go towards helping it to continue the good work.”