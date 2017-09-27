The groundbreaking Women’s Equality Party has officially launched a branch in Cornwall.

Party leader, Sophie Walker, visited the county this month to deliver a keynote speech at the Cornwall branch’s inaugural meeting. It saw women from all over the county, from St Just to Saltash, attend the event and get involved with the newest part of this fast-growing political party.

In a series of workshops members engaged in discussion on issues that touch the daily lives of women and men everywhere; shared care, reproductive rights, equal pay, the impact of gendered language, and the lack of female protagonists in children’s literature.

Emma Bray, WE Cornwall branch leader, said: “It was an amazing day. It’s really exciting to see so many women in Cornwall motivated to work on matters that are vitally important for our whole community. When women fulfill their potential, everyone benefits.

“Our thanks go to Sophie Walker and all of our members who attended. Their enthusiasm and engagement was hugely encouraging as we move towards choosing our first campaign that will most benefit women in Cornwall.”

If you are interested in finding out about the WE Cornwall branch, you can register your interest at womensequality.org.uk/cornwall or connect with the branch at facebook.com/WEPCornwall.