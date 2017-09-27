It’s not often you jet off to the other side of the world for school but that’s exactly what three students from Camborne Science and International Academy did recently.

Travelling to Adelaide in Australia, Kerri Groombridge, Adam Mackintosh and Grace Austin in years ten and 11, along with two members of staff, took part in an International Science Fair (ISF).

“What can I say, we had the most incredible ten days,” said Tamsyn Rogers, science teacher and Super Saturday coordinator. “We flew a few days in advance to give us all the opportunity to go sightseeing and see as much of Adelaide as possible in the time we had.”

Host school, the Australian Science and Mathematics School (ASMS), organised CSIA’s itinerary which included vists to Adelaide Zoo, the South Australian Science Museum, a dolphin cruise and a visit to the Maritime Museum.

“It was so interesting to see that even on the other side of the world, their history has many similarities to Cornwall," added Miss Rogers. "One of the ships we saw had set sail from Plymouth all those years ago.”

Days three to five were home stay days, where students were shown around the area by their Australian host families. “I had the best time with my home stay family. They took me to a zoo where I was able to feed kangaroos and pet a koala,” said Kerri.

Adam added: “I was taken to the Royal Adelaide Show and got to see everything from sheep shearing and pig racing to wood chopping." Grace was taken to two wildlife parks and a beach restaurant to try the local cuisine.

The ISF took place from day six to ten and was jam-packed from start to finish, seeing over 50 students take part from schools across the globe.

“The opening ceremony was particularly memorable with amazing cultural performances about the Aboriginals using dance and other rituals,” said Miss Rogers. “Our students were challenged with their own projects which they researched individually and then presented in an exhibition.”

The students also presented a research project undertaken at CSIA before the trip, to an audience of 70 people which was followed by questions. “I did find this quite nerve-wracking but we answered some really challenging questions so we felt very proud afterwards,” said Kerri. “I can honestly say it was the most amazing ten days and not only did I learn so much, I’ve really grown in confidence and have picked up so many new skills.”