Police are investigating an unprovoked assault in Camborne in which a man in his sixties sustained cracked ribs.

The attack took place between 9pm and 10pm on Wednesday, August 16, at the bottom of Tuckingmill Hill.

Police believe that two men were involved in the attack; one described as a white man, aged in his early sixties wearing a navy blue baseball cap, turquoise hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The second man is also white, aged late twenties wearing a dark blue tracksuit bottoms and a black body warmer with a t-shirt underneath.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting crime number CR/069606/17.

The public can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.