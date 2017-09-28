A NATIONAL charity is urging Camborne residents to join a new fundraising group and help raise funds for research.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is calling on the people of Camborne to help accelerate the fight against heart disease by joining their local fundraising group and raising money for lifesaving research.

Many people across Cornwall are fighting a daily battle with heart and circulatory disease. Each year these conditions claim the lives of more than 1,800 people in the Cornwall area alone.

Joy Petley, BHF fundraising manager for Devon, said: "Our fundraising groups are the face of the BHF in their local communities. From running fundraising events to supporting schools and local businesses and organising collections, they are a fantastic way to support our vital work.

"Any time that you can give will be invaluable, because every pound raised from our fundraising groups will help fund vital research and identify new treatments that could help save lives.

“Heart disease is heartless. Too many lives are lost in Cornwall each year, and we’re determined to do everything we can to protect more families from this devastation. By signing up to your local fundraising group you can help us fund the research that’s so desperately needed to bring us closer to beating heart disease. Together we can save more lives. It’s also a fantastic way to meet new people and make a real difference in your community."

For more information or to find the group, visit bhf.org.uk/localfundraising or contact Joy Petley by emailing Petleyj@bhf.org.uk or calling 07944 823139.