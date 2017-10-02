Seafood specialist and multi Michelin star chef Nathan Outlaw is to celebrate five highly successful years of his dedicated training academy in Cornwall.

Nathan who was recently awarded the Best Restaurant in the UK by the Waitrose Good Food Guide 2018, has several establishments including Restaurant Nathan Outlaw in Port Isaac and Outlaw’s at The Capital Hotel in London.

But as well as his commercial successes, Nathan is also proactive in delivering specialist training to the next generation of professional chefs and in 2012 set up his own academy in conjunction with Cornwall College, called Academy Nathan Outlaw.

“Throughout my career I have always believed that training is a key ingredient to help nurture and develop people who are keen and passionate about cooking,” said Nathan.

“As professional chefs we are extremely lucky to live and work in Cornwall, especially as we have so much fresh produce and wide variety of foods on our doorstep. I heard about the great things that Cornwall College were doing in catering and after meeting the academic staff and touring the facilities I knew that this was the right college to partner with and I was proved right, as they are now the best catering college in the South West.”

Cornwall College will be hosting the celebratory event, with a canape and sparkling wine reception on October 10. The canape fillings will be an adaptation of Nathan’s own recipes and the guest list includes many of Cornwall’s prominent figures from industry, government and local business.

Grant Mather, curriculum lead, catering at Cornwall College, said: “We are naturally delighted to have Nathan as our key partner and during the past five years the academy has gone from strength to strength. The amount of time Nathan and his team put into the academy is tremendous and Nathan is really hands-on. The feedback we receive from students is always positive and lots of our students have actually been employed by Nathan."

The academy at Cornwall College is run in conjunction with their normal vocational courses and offers students who demonstrate enthusiasm and commitment an additional route to enhanced specialist training, giving them the very best start to their careers.

Cornwall College has received exceptional recognition for its catering provision, receiving three Centre’s of Excellence, a Gold Accreditation, AA College Rosette awards and links to many high profile restaurants including River Cottage, Fifteen and The Eden Project.