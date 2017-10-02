A team of hard-working volunteers in Redruth have celebrated saving their 3,000th hen from slaughter.

The British Hen Welfare Trust’s Redruth team was set up in April last year by co-ordinator Kim Jepheart. They celebrated their most recent re-homing on Sunday, when they re-homed their 3,000th hen. She was taken home by Claire Wakeham from Camborne. Cornwall Farmers donated a £20 voucher for the 3,000th re-homer to spend on goodies for their new chickens.

All of the 3,000 hens re-homed in Redruth will have gone on to become much-loved pets in people’s backyards, sun bathing, dust bathing and rootling for bugs and slugs as nature intended.

Kim said: “It is amazing to think that we have got to our 3,000th hen so quickly. It is so nice to hear from the re-homers how well their hens are doing and how much they are loved. We look forward to our next milestone of 5,000 hens.”

The BHWT has re-homing points all over the UK. To re-home some hens of your own simply register your details at bhwt.org.uk and then call 01884 860084.