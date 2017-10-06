Kehelland Trust will hold its 13th Apple Day on Saturday, October 14, offering a day of fun and games which is completely free for children under 16 and carers of disabled visitors.

The Trust has been overwhelmed by the popularity of this event in recent years. “We are really grateful to local landowners who have again agreed to let us use their land for over-flow parking,” said manager Anthea Hedge. “Last year proved that with the additional free parking available to visitors, access is so much easier.”

The day will showcase an exhibition of different varieties of Cornish and Westcountry apples, with around 20 varieties available to buy both as apples and as trees. There will also be juice and cider tasting, sales and juice pressing.

The trust is offering apple trees grafted on site as well as others known to thrive in Cornwall. Andrew Gunderson from Duchy College will be on hand to help with general apple tree and orchard advice.

Kehelland now has its own hydro press capable of pressing large quantities of apples with excellent returns. Juice will be available from the press on Apple Day.

As is always the case at Kehelland’s Apple Day, there is a strong focus is on tradition. There will be traditional apple games and customs, a procession to the orchard for an orchard blessing ceremony and craft demonstrations: woodturning, spinning, weaving, blacksmithing, felt making, beeswax candle making, model trains, carousel rides, kids crafts area, entertainment and much more.

There's also a great line-up of entertainment from artists including Red River Singers, Haylestorm Samba, Celtic Fiddlers, Hornets Street Band, Whippletree Celidh Band and Dawn Chorus and Lavow-an-Bys choirs.

Refreshments will be served via Kehelland’s own kitchen, Camborne Produce Market, the Truly Crumptious, Hidden Kitchen St Ives, local pasties and Maid on Wheels serving up pork and apple sausages with Kehelland apples and apple sauce.

Kehelland is also charity of the year for the Cornwall Morris Minor Owners Club, who will be bringing some of their classic cars to the day.

“Apple Day is an essential part of both our fun and fundraising for Kehelland," said Anthea. "We are delighted that all funds from this day are ploughed back into the work we do both on our educational programmes for 16-25-year-olds and our general care and support work within horticulture, catering and sales, for adults with learning and /or physical disabilities.”

For more information go to kehellandtrust.org.uk; email admin@kehellandtrust.org.uk or call 01209 613153.