Labour representative for the South West in the European Parliament, Clare Moody MEP, will be the special guest at a fundraising event to be held at Camborne Rugby Club on Friday, October 13 at 7pm.

Clare will be attending the dinner in support of the Camborne and Redruth Constituency Labour Party. Following the general election in June, Labour has now named the seat as a key marginal. The dinner is to raise money for campaigning in support of the new prospective parliamentary candidate who is to be chosen within the next month.

Labour member Linda Moore, who is organising the event, said: “We’re very excited to be welcoming Clare to the constituency, especially at such a vital time.

"The funds will support us in our campaigning to deal with our housing issues, save the NHS and increase investment in Cornwall to provide proper, well paid work."

Labour members and supporters can buy tickets by calling 01209 216773 or emailing lindas.moore@talktalk.net.

Clare was elected as the MEP for the South West and Gibraltar in May 2014. She sits on the foreign affairs committee, security and defence committee, industry, research and energy committee, and women's rights and gender equality Committee. Before her election, Clare was a trade unionist representing people in a wide variety of industries.