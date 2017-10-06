A professor who has lectured at institutions all over the globe visited students at Camborne Science and International Academy and Nexus, CSIA’s Centre of Excellence for STEM.

Professor Tom McLeish who is a professor of physics from the University of Durham and chairs the education committee at the Royal Society, came to see the school’s work in research and the STEM subjects.

Dr Jo Foster, director of Nexus and the Gifted STEM programme, said: “Professor McLeish said that he had given a similar lecture in top institutions all over the globe and that he had never, until Nexus, encountered an audience who all knew about Aristotle's four causes. The lecture was entertaining, thought-provoking and the students had lots of excellent questions.”

Professor McLeish delivered a lecture on the medieval science of light to Nexus seven, eight and nine. Max Blowman from Nexus seven, said: “It was amazing to hear how well developed science was in the medieval period. I didn’t know they were so interested in science back then.”

Not only were students given the chance to listen to the Professor, they also discussed their individual research projects.

Professor McLeish was given a tour of CSIA and visited a number of lessons, before delivering a lecture to VI Form students from the Humanities and Sciences. “The students were totally entranced by the lecture, and he was inundated by questions at the end of his talk” commented Dr Foster. “We were very fortunate and honoured to be visited by Professor McLeish, and we look forward to continuing to work with him into the future.”

Principal Ian Kenworthy said: “Professor McLeish is an award-winning physicist and we all feel very proud to have welcomed him to our school. Our students were totally captivated by what he has achieved in his career and we’re certain to have inspired our next generation of scientists and critical thinkers.”

Professor McLeish said: “The Royal Society’s Vision for Science, Mathematics and Computing Education has several high-level goals for the experience of science pupils in the UK, including hands-on investigation, a clear idea of STEM careers and a strong STEM teaching workforce.

"I discovered that CSIA were already doing all this in wonderful ways. Meeting both staff and pupils was a pleasure, and seeing what can be done with determination, professional confidence and a relentless energy for education ‘sans frontières’ was a joy to experience. I believe that the school has a lot to give elsewhere in the UK in terms of ideas that work."